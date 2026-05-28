Business Openings: La DoubleJ, Guest In Residence, Linda’s at Madison, Carolyn Rowan Center, Thrift Shop + Deli

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La DoubleJ recently opened a location at 18 East 69th Street (between Fifth and Madison avenues). “La DoubleJ arrives in New York City with the Lighthouse, our latest US flagship and a vibrant new home for fashion, community and elevated living,” the Italian fashion and homeware brand writes of its new location. “Located in an Upper East Side townhouse, this immersive container brings together ready-to-wear, homeware, sound, and spirituality in a joyful, energy-filled experience designed to Raise Your Vibration.” The brand started as a shoppable online magazine selling vintage clothing and jewelry before expanding into its own collections of ready-to-wear and home goods in 2017, known for bold, maximalist prints and saturated colors. Its fabrics are produced in Italy, with silk from the Lake Como region and other pieces made with local artisans. La DoubleJ operates a flagship in Milan and additional locations in Italy, and its collections are also carried by retailers including Saks and Bergdorf Goodman.
AdvertisementGuest In Residence has leased a space at 1061 Madison Avenue (between 80th and 81st streets), Commercial Observer reports. Gigi Hadid founded the cashmere brand in 2022 and serves as its creative director. The label specializes in 100% cashmere knitwear — sweaters, cardigans, accessories, and loungewear-style pieces — known for its range of bold colors alongside neutrals, with a stated mission of creating “future heirlooms” meant to last for years. Hadid has said the brand was inspired by hand-me-down cashmere sweaters from her parents. The collection launched online as a direct-to-consumer brand and is also carried by select retailers, with prices generally ranging from under $100 to several hundred dollars. This is the brand’s second NYC location, joining its original NYC shop at 21 Bond Street.
Linda’s at Madison opened earlier this month at 44 East 92nd Street (corner of Madison Ave). The cozy new eatery comes from Linda and Victor Shkrelja, the owners of Lex Restaurant at 1370 Lexington Avenue (between 90th and 91st streets). Early Google reviews are positive. Diners praise the warm, attentive service — several mention Linda greeting guests at the door — and the small, cozy room that feels like an established neighborhood Italian spot. The food gets consistent good marks across dishes like the branzino, veal piccata, scallops, steak, and pasta, with several reviewers noting the vegetarian options and home-like feel. Desserts were generally well received, though one guest found the tartufo less impressive than the rest of the meal. A few call it a welcome addition to Carnegie Hill. Table d’Hôte was the previous tenant at 44 East 92nd Street.
Mount Sinai has opened the Carolyn Rowan Center for Women’s Health and Wellness, “a transformative new model for women’s health that brings together multidisciplinary clinical expertise, structured care pathways, and leading-edge research innovation to deliver more personalized, comprehensive care for women across the entire lifespan,” according to a press release. The 11,000-square-foot facility is located at 1427 Madison Avenue (at 99th Street).
ESF reader Ilya Kapovich has tipped us off about two additional businesses opening soon: NY Grill & Deli at 1247 Second Avenue (between 65th and 66th streets) and an unnamed thrift shop opening at 1195 First Avenue (corner of 65th Street).
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