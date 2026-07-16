Business Openings: Lu Dream Spa, Playday, Stretch Zone, Ana Luisa Jewelry

Lu Dream Spa opened earlier this month at 234 East 60th Street (between Second and Third avenues), bringing its take on the Asian head spa to the Upper East Side. The signature treatment draws on traditional Chinese scalp therapy, pairing a gentle cleanse with a pressure-point massage and aromatherapy meant to ease tension and clear the mind, while the rest of the menu runs to gua sha facials, essential-oil body and foot massages, and a holistic outer-ear cleansing ritual. It’s the second Manhattan outpost for the brand, which also operates a spot in Chelsea.
AdvertisementPlayday, a screen-free children’s enrichment and indoor-play concept, has signed a lease for its second Upper East Side location at 1161 First Avenue (between 63rd and 64th streets), citybiz reports. The company took a 10-year lease on the roughly 950-square-foot ground-floor space and expects to open this September, in what will be its sixth location across the city and second in the neighborhood, joining its existing spot at 351 East 78th Street. Founded in 2017, Playday builds its programming around imaginative play, hands-on art, classes, and birthday parties meant to nurture creativity and social skills without a screen in sight.
Stretch Zone, a practitioner-assisted stretching studio, opened Thursday, July 16 at 1407 Third Avenue (between 79th and 80th streets). The franchise pairs each client with a trained “stretch practitioner” who secures them to a patented strap table and guides them through a sequence of dynamic stretches meant to improve flexibility, mobility, and everyday range of motion, all while the client relaxes and lets someone else do the work. Founded in 2004, the brand has grown to more than 425 locations across North America; this studio is owned and operated by David Ganjei and Ahmed Mohamed and marks Ganjei’s third Stretch Zone. New guests can book a complimentary first stretch consultation and session to try it out.
Ana Luisa has opened its Upper East Side store at 1219 Third Avenue (between 70th and 71st streets), moving into the former Serendipity Spa space. Launched online in 2018, the New York-born label deals in demi-fine jewelry, with necklaces, earrings, and rings that are hypoallergenic, tarnish-resistant, and largely priced around $50. The brand leans on accessible pricing and sustainable, Climate Neutral Certified production, and the shop is keeping daily hours from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
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