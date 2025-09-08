Business Openings: Othership, Astrid & Miyu, Big Night, El Taco, Yoyo Chicken

Make sure to sign up for our free email newsletter for more UES openings.
A company called Othership–which offers “Otherworldly sauna and ice bath experiences”–is planning to open a 13,500 square foot space on the Upper East Side, as reported by Gothamist (we also received an earlier tip from reader Mirel Zaman). It isn’t slated to open until 2027, and we’ve contacted the company about the precise location. Gothamist reports that it will be located in a former yoga studio. Othership opened its first NYC location in Flatiron last year, and is also about to open a space in Williamsburg.
Signage for Astrid & Miyu is up at 84th and Madison Avenue (h/t @uptown_girls_ues). This will be the British jewelry brand’s second store in the city, following its Bleecker Street location. According to an August 12 report in Glossy, the new shop is expected to open in October. “Known for stackable gold styles and in-store experiences like piercings and bracelet welding, the London-based brand sees the move as a strategic bet on a customer who values quality, design and immediacy over legacy logos,” the outlet wrote.
Big Night is opening a new location at 1015 Lexington Avenue at 73rd Street (h/t @uesthings). The business, which has locations in Greenpoint and the West Village, sells a variety of kitchenware and calls itself a “shop for dinner, parties, and dinner parties.” The space was previously occupied by Sara’s Antiques, which in 2023 was accused of defrauding customers.
El Taco will be opening soon at 1452 Second Avenue (between 75th and 76th streets). “The Taco Spot on 2nd” will be a joint venture between the owner’s of Iggy’s (next door) and Ella’s Cafe (at 1465 Second Avenue). The Instagram bio for the forthcoming eatery says it will be serving “Street tacos the way we grew up eating them,” “made to order from scratch.”
Yoyo Chicken, which has locations in Brooklyn, New Jersey and on Long Island, will be opening a new outpost at 1167 Second Avenue between 61st and 62nd streets (h/t @newopeningsnyc). Yoyo chicken offers a variety of chicken tenders, sliders and sandwiches, waffle fries, smash burgers and milkshakes. The business appears to be on a growth path, with three additional locations (two in Brooklyn, one in Woodside) listed as “coming soon.”
