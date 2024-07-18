Business Openings: Renzo Gracie, Fred Astaire Dance Studios, More

Renzo Gracie East Side, a martial arts studio, had its official grand opening at 1264 Lexington Avenue (at 85th Street) on July 1. The second floor space offers Brazilian Jiu Jitsu classes for kids and adults at all experience levels. According to the website, the 4,700+ square foot space has been fully renovated and comes with men’s and women’s locker rooms and showers. Our tipster, Tony Ortiz (from TKA, a freestyle music group which produced some hit dance songs in the ’80s and ’90s), said he joined Renzo to stay active “being that [he’ll] be 60 next year, and it’s done way more than just that. The owner Professor Mike, his entire staff plus the students there have now become family.”
Fred Astaire Dance Studios relocated from 1289 Madison Avenue to its new location at 1402 Lexington Avenue (at 92nd Street) earlier this month. Here’s an Instagram post about their July 19 grand opening celebration. Fred Astaire offers multiple types of ballroom dancing lessons in addition to salsa, mambo, Merengue and more. Private lessons and group classes are both available.
Chelsea Editions, an antique furniture store, has leased a second floor space at 232 East 59th Street, according to a recent post by @TradedNY. It seems like they’re already up and running, though it’s not completely clear when they set up shop here. “Chelsea Editions was launched in 1996 to faithfully recreate antique textiles, the originals of which are becoming vanishingly scarce,” the business’ website states.
Zen Spa 86th Street has leased a space at 332 East 86th Street, according to @TradedNY. This is also a second floor space (above Satori Laser).
L’AGENCE, a boutique women’s clothing store, will be relocating from one Madison Avenue storefront to another, according to ConnectCRE. Now at 1011 Madison Avenue (corner of 78th Street), the shop has leased a space at 956 Madison Avenue (between 75th and 76th streets) which they’re expected to open in early 2025. That space is currently occupied by Lafayette 148.