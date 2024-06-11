Business Openings: Self-Serve Dog Wash, Vintage Clothes, Craft Lounge

Two newly opened businesses, one coming soon, and one relocation.
My One and Only, which claims it will be the Upper East Side’s “first self-serve dog wash,” is preparing to open at 313 East 95th Street (between First and Second avenues). “Customer comes in and wash and dry their dog by themselves,” the business owner, Aki, told East Side Feed. “We provide tub, dryer, towel, shampoo.” Aki tells us it will cost $30 for 30 minutes.
Allegra Vintij recently opened at 230 East 83rd Street (between Second and Third avenues). The store sells “Pre-Loved Vintage Treasures,” its Instagram bio states, and the store’s website showcases sections for dresses, tops, bottoms, coats/jackets and gowns.
PilatesTime NYC has leased a space at 218 East 81st Street (between Second and Third avenues) according to @TradedNY. The business is currently located a couple blocks away at 217 East 83rd Street. We’ve reached out to see if this move will be a relocation or an expansion.
The Crafty Lounge recently opened at 1545 First Avenue (between 80th and 81st streets). “The Crafty Lounge aims to create a unique and inspiring space where people can come together to learn new crafting skills (knitting, crocheting) and feel inspired, supported, and connected to one another,” states the new business’ website, which includes an event calendar filled with workshops where you can learn to make your own bags, blankets and more.