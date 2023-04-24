Celeb-Loved Lingerie Brand Intimissimi Opens UES Flagship 

Luxury lingerie lovers are in for a treat, as Intimissimi has opened its doors on the Upper East Side. The popular Italian brand, originally founded in 1996, officially launched a new location last Thursday, April 20, at 1124 Third Avenue (between East 65th and 66th streets).
Advertisement
Known to some consumers as the “Italian Victoria’s Secret,” Intimissimi has a smattering of stores scattered across Europe (including at least 500 in Italy alone). Their American presence is relatively new, with their first outpost stateside debuting in New Jersey back in 2017. In addition to the UES branch (which feted its arrival with swanky sandwiches from neighborhood staple Sant Ambroeus), there are six other options in New York City. A sister store across the park (at 241 Columbus Avenue and 71st Street) opened in February, replacing IRO Paris, another upscale import from across the pond.
More Upper East Side Openings, Here
The brand is beloved by shoppers for its upscale aesthetic — rivaling classy counterparts like La Perla and Agent Provocateur — and moderate price tags (plus, serious sales). In addition to standard undergarments, Intimissimi doles out sumptuous silk sleepwear and cashmere cardigans. Naturally, like all mega-retailers, they have plenty of naysayers. Numerous Yelpers report issues with their return policy, customer service and quality, with reviewers across the internet flagging tricky sizing.
That said, Intimissimi has fans aplenty — particularly of the celebrity variety. Supermodel Irina Shayk and actress Dakota Johnson have both faced campaigns, and Jennifer Lopez was brought on as a global brand ambassador just last month. “I’m proud to be an Intimissimi woman and honored that they view me as someone who emulates their own qualities of confident, lively and strong,” Lopez said in a press release.
Intimissimi’s UES location is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. More store details here.