Eco-Friendly Store La Petite Épicerie Shutting Down After Just Over a Year

The owners of La Petite Épicerie NYC have announced that the “zero waste store committed to eco-friendly living” will be closing down, a little over a year after it first opened.
“It’s been such a fun adventure, and I’m so grateful to everyone who supported the shop along the way,” owner Cyrielle Rausch wrote on social media. Customers shared their disappointment in the comments section, with lots of sad face emojis.
Rausch opened the store in March 2024 at 239 East 80th Street (between Second and Third avenues), two years after moving to the city in 2022. A Harlem resident and native of France, she aimed to bring the aesthetic of a French épicerie—or “small neighborhood grocery store”—to the Upper East Side. The store sold items such as dry foods, body care products, and household cleaning supplies in bulk, encouraging customers to bring their own jars or containers to reduce plastic waste.
With the closing of La Petite Épicerie, there will no longer be any zero-waste bulk stores in the neighborhood.
“If you’d like to keep living the zero-waste lifestyle,” Rausch suggests shopping at A Sustainable Village (ASV) in the East Village.
La Petite Épicerie is currently having a 40% off sale on remaining store inventory. The store’s last day will be Sunday, May 18.
The store was popular while it lasted, earning a flawless 5-star Google review score.
