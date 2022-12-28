Faherty Opens on 86th and Madison Ave

Faherty recently opened its flagship store at 1175 Madison Avenue (at East 86th Street). The surf-wear brand that debuted in 2013 now has six locations in Manhattan and stores throughout the country.
The first product Faherty brought to market were swim trunks. They’ve since evolved to offer a variety of swimwear for men and women, as well as outerwear, pants, shorts, t-shirts, hoodies/sweatshirts and an array of accessories like hats, belts, sunglasses, dog collars and apothecary items.
Similar to Patagonia, Faherty’s clothing line has a lifetime guarantee. “We consciously create our clothes to last forever,” states Faherty’s website. “Everything we make is high quality and guaranteed for life. If for any reason a product does not meet this standard, we will repair it, replace it, or provide a refund at any time.” This type of customer service is a great way to gain new customers that turn into devout brand advocates.
But the company has been the focus of some controversy. In a 2021 interview with Glossy, Faherty’s co-founder and chief impact officer Kerry Docherty discussed the brand investing in the Native-American community after it’d been called out for saying they offered “Native inspired” designs without any Native-American designers. “[The focus is] how we, as a brand, can differentiate ourselves as someone who’s [allying] with the Native community, instead of exploiting it,” said Docherty. Rather than “appropriating” Native designs, Docherty is learning about Native culture and art and “focusing on long-term impact” and relationships with Native designers, she said.
Faherty’s Madison Avenue store is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Here’s more store information.