Five Below to Open Below New Whole Foods on Third Avenue

The construction of a small-format Whole Foods at the empty retail space at 1175 Third Avenue (at 69th Street) was confirmed by the grocer in March, but it’s remained a mystery what might occupy the rest of the space which was previously home to a Food Emporium. Rumors of a new Five Below were recently revived (h/t @uesthings).
Advertisement
Patch reported the possibility of a Five Below going into the larger, lower level space back in August 2023, and according to Regency Centers – the real estate investment trust and shopping center developer that manages the property – Five Below has in fact leased the 13,000+ square foot space.
For Updates, Get East Side Feed in Your Inbox
East Side Feed has reached out to both Five Below and Regency Centers but has not heard back.
Five Below is an American discount chain targeting “teens, tweens, and beyond,” according to its website. Most items are priced between $1 and $5, with products over $5 offered through its “Five Beyond” market. Departments include toys and games, room, beauty, tech, candy and snacks, sports and more. The retailer offers products from trendy brands with items that appeal to kids who might be shopping for themselves. Five Below says the idea is that kids can “let go & have fun” when they’re there.
The company was founded in 2002 and opened its first store in Wayne, PA. It went public in 2012 and now has 1,300 stores nationwide with over 1,500 planned in the near future. The company currently has four stores in Manhattan, the latest of which were the Union Square and Upper West Side locations which opened in 2022.