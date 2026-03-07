Haus Of Healing to Close this Month

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Haus Of Healing, the crystal and spiritual healing shop at 1031 Lexington Avenue (between 73rd and 74th streets), will close its doors on March 20 after six years in business.
AdvertisementFounder Leda Beluche announced the closure on Instagram, framing the move not as an ending but as a “global expansion.” Going forward, the business plans to shift toward digital experiences, retreats, and collaborations to reach a wider audience beyond the Upper East Side.
“Thank you to every single person who walked through these doors, trusted me with their healing journey, bought their first crystal, attended an event, or simply came to feel the energy of the Haus,” Beluche wrote. “You helped create something truly magical.”
Beluche, a Manhattan-based Energy Theologist, opened the shop as a space where visitors could explore spiritual healing and wellness services. Offerings included Reiki, tarot readings, crystal sales, energy healing sessions, and what Beluche calls her signature “LB Energy Activation.” She has studied with healers around the world and has been featured on Good Morning America, ABC News, and SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live.
Over the years, the Lexington Avenue storefront became a gathering place for the spiritually curious, hosting events and drawing in a loyal following of customers and clients.
Beluche noted that the closing date — March 20 — falls on the Spring Equinox, calling it a fitting symbol of new beginnings for the brand’s next chapter.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!