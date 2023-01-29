Lush Closes East 86th Street Store

Lush Cosmetics recently closed its doors at 206 East 86th Street, between Second and Third avenues. This leaves only four remaining locations in Manhattan, one being at 783 Lexington Avenue at 61st Street.
Based in the UK, Lush sells handmade, ethical, and cruelty-free beauty products including soaps, shampoos, lotions and bath bombs. The company is known for using natural ingredients and for its commitment to environmental sustainability, animal welfare, and ethical business practices.
Overall, online reviews were positive for the East 86th Street location. We’re not sure why the store closed, but we’ve reached out to the company for comment.
A recently published Refinery 29 article titled “Whatever Happened To Lush?” provides at least a working theory: that Lush’s 2021 decision to stop posting on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Snapchat – “until the platforms take action to provide a safer environment for users” – has caused the beauty brand to slip into irrelevance. The article then proceeds to cite former Lush customers (and current users of the aforementioned platforms) who’ve all but forgotten about the company.
But maybe it’s just the rent.
This shuttering marks yet another adjustment to East 86th Street’s retail landscape.