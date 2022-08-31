M.M.LaFleur Opening Second NYC Shop on Upper East Side

With the goal of reimagining women’s office attire, M.M.LaFleur is adding a second NYC retail storefront at 1225 Madison Avenue between East 88th and 89th streets. Founder and CEO Sarah LaFleur teamed up with Miyako Nakamura, former head of design at Zac Posen, and Narie Foster in 2013. Since then, the team has grown to create sensible high-end designs. A brand spokesperson confirmed they’ll be opening “at the end of September.”
The pandemic made an obvious shake-up in the women’s workwear arena. “The first three to six months of the pandemic were really scary. It was so challenging,” said CEO LaFleur in a March 2022 Forbes interview with Amy Shoenthal. “We had to close all of our stores and had to lay off most of our retail staff. So of course, this was difficult on us but it was really difficult on all the employees we had to part ways with.” LaFleur noted her team first observed a shift in women’s workwear around 2016 as people were moving to “more casual pieces.”
Power Casual™ is M.M.LaFleur’s vision into the future of work-life balanced attire. You’ll find everything from silk shirts to cozy sweaters, then monochromatic separates, stretchy JKardigan pants, button-downs and blazers. In July, InStyle shared some of their favorite LaFleur picks during a sale they were having. “One of my go-to brands is M.M.LaFleur, a brand I can always rely on for an elegant silk dress or the perfect soft-button down shirt, which has sizes that go up to +3(5XL) alphabetic and 18 numeric,” wrote Tamin Alnuweiri before recommending their Noho skirt, the Bevin Dress and the Garrett Belt, among others.
Another product line from LaFleur is their Capsules. These are items that can be mixed and matched across a big span of different looks. They consider this an easier way of getting dressed while still keeping it stylish.
M.M.LaFleur also offers a wide selection of high-end shoes and accessories, like these Yuna Earrings or the blue jade Leila Necklace.
With their flagship store in Bryant Park, M.M.LaFleur’s rep told us that their Upper East Side store will be its first “ground-level space in the New York area.” They also have shops in Washington, D.C., and a pop-up in Chicago running until October.