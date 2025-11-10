Patrick Murphy’s Market to Close After Nearly Three Decades

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
After 28 years serving the Upper East Side, Patrick Murphy’s Market will soon close its doors for good.
The neighborhood grocery store, located at 1307 Madison Avenue between 92nd and 93rd streets, will shut down at the end of November, according to a message from owner June Kim shared by @carnegiehillneighbors on Instagram.
Advertisement“After 28 wonderful years serving the Upper East Side community, Patrick Murphy’s will be closing its doors permanently at the end of November,” Kim wrote. “For nearly three decades, you have welcomed us into your daily lives, trusted us with your grocery needs, and built this store into something far more meaningful than just a place to shop.”
Kim went on to thank the community for its “loyalty, kindness, and unwavering support,” adding that while the store may be closing, “the memories and connections we’ve made will last forever.”
East Side Feed reached out to the business for comment, but no one was available to speak.
Earlier this year, it was reported that the Spence School, an all-girls private school, purchased the building at 1307 Madison Avenue for $10 million. At the time, school officials said they were reviewing their options for the building’s use.
Patrick Murphy’s Market has been a longtime staple for Carnegie Hill residents, known for its personalized service and small-town feel—a rarity on Madison Avenue.
