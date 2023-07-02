Popular Celebrity Salon Opens New Space with AI Robot Employee

East 76th and Madison Ave. just got a glow-up — and now you can, too.
The brand-new Warren Tricomi Salon (on the fourth floor of 969 Madison Avenue, above Zitomer) revealed its sleek space envisioned by Atelier NY last month.
Co-Founder & Master Stylist, Edward Tricomi, along with his business partner & CEO, Roxana Pintilie, call it a one-stop beauty destination. “We are able to offer our clients an opulent experience and premier beauty destination that is truly one of a kind,” says Tricomi.
And while you’ll go for the hair (or nails and waxing), you’ll stay for the…uh, robot?! An AI assistant robot (named Luna) greets clients, serves food and beverage orders and is able to help sell products.
Celeb chef Jean Georges has even stepped in to create a custom menu, which will be offered to guests while receiving their services.
“The innovative technology and bespoke services that we are now able to offer is something I have never seen before in all my years in the industry,” Tricomi adds.
Warren Tricomi’s previous location was at 1117 Madison Avenue at East 84th Street.
Advertisement
Luxury sportswear giant Bogner is also set to throw its hat into the retail ring of the Upper East Side, Commercial Observer reports.
The Munich-based company — which was founded in the 1930s by the late German ski champion Willy Bogner Sr. — signed a deal for a new flagship space at 755 Madison Avenue (between 65th and 66th streets). The brand, which has since expanded well beyond ski apparel and outerwear, knows the location well. They actually occupied the same 3,000 square foot space as a pop-up before signing this more permanent deal. Their previous flagship was in Soho.