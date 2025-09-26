Sukoshi Celebrates Grand Opening This Weekend

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Sukoshi, the North American beauty retailer known for its deep focus on Korean and Japanese skincare, is opening its first standalone store in New York City this Saturday. Located at 1542 Third Avenue between 86th and 87th streets, the Upper East Side shop will mark the brand’s official entry into the NYC retail landscape—and it’s doing so on a large scale. The store is Sukoshi’s largest to date, and it will carry over 200 Asian beauty brands, making it one of the most expansive collections of its kind in the city.
Founded in Canada in 2018, Sukoshi has rapidly expanded across North America with a retail approach that blends curation, community, and brand incubation. While K-beauty products have become more common in major retailers, Sukoshi positions itself as offering a more comprehensive and authentic experience. Its shelves feature everything from buzzy new finds to time-tested staples, and the company is increasingly serving as a launchpad for emerging labels. Two such brands—RED CHAMBER and Girlcult—are slated to debut exclusively at Sukoshi stores in 2025.
To celebrate the grand opening, the Upper East Side store is offering limited giveaways for early arrivals. The first 100 customers will receive a Sukoshi NYC tote bag along with two sheet masks from Medicube and Aprilskin. The next 100 visitors will get a free Dr. Althea lip balm, and the following 300 will get K-beauty and J-beauty deluxe gifts, according to this Instagram post. All giveaways are while supplies last.
Sukoshi CEO Linda Dang has described Asian beauty as a driving force in the future of skincare and cosmetics, rather than a fleeting trend. “Our role is to champion the brands setting that standard and to create spaces where discovery and education make beauty more meaningful for every customer,” she said in a recent statement.
Store hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. With ambitious expansion plans underway—40 new stores are projected by 2026—Sukoshi is betting big on the enduring appeal of Asian beauty, and its Upper East Side debut suggests New York will play a central role in that growth.
