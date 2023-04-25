Upscale Children’s Brand Sierra Julian Opens First UES Store

Anyone who routinely shops for children’s clothing knows it can be a monotonous process. Whether you’re a parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle or simply have a great deal of youngsters in your life thanks to close friends, it seems like a consistent rotation of the same three brands — but when a fresh option enters the equation, it’s seriously exciting. Say hello to Sierra Julian.
Just in time for summer, the luxurious label has opened up its first storefront — conveniently located on the Upper East Side (at 1483 York Avenue at 79th Street). If this isn’t your first instance hearing about Sierra Julian, you’re not alone. The high-end collection has gained hoards of fans over the years, as it was (and continues to be!) distributed at top boutiques in the United States and abroad.
Sierra Julian offers a dynamic, wide range of pieces and silhouettes for boys and girls (including newborn sizes and sizes 2Y to 12Y; some girls’ garments extend to 16Y), easily allowing toddlers to flex their fashion sense. While the divine designs are all created in New York, they’re executed and produced in Peru — using the most refined, locally-sourced fabrics. For the Sierra Julian team, quality is key, and that’s exactly what sets them apart from the pack.
Aside from doling out designer-caliber duds, Sierra Julian’s goal is to establish itself on the Upper East Side community. Given their eclectic assortment and the family-friendly vibes throughout the Yorkville neighborhood, you’re bound to see stylish kiddos stepping out in the lovely line. After all, Sierra Julian has an outfit for every occasion — be it a birthday party, school ceremony or orchestra concert!
The Summer 2023 collection is officially live, and our top picks include the girls’ Danina dress (the denim look is dreamy!) and the boys’ Dino shirt (an update on the quintessential tuxedo tee).
Pop over to Sierra Julian’s new shop now, and prepare to elevate your tot’s ensembles for every season!
Sierra Julian is now open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 10a.m.-6 p.m. Learn more about the brand at sierrajulian.com or @sierrajuliannyc on Instagram.