BK-Based Bagel Spot Opening on UES

A Brooklyn-based bagel shop is opening a new location on the Upper East Side.
Bagel Point, which can currently be found in Greenpoint, will be opening an outpost at 787 Lexington Avenue, between East 61st and 62nd streets. It’s not clear exactly when the new shop will open, but the initial report by Patch includes a photo of the storefront windows covered in signage claiming it’s “coming soon.” We connected with someone from the eatery and were told they don’t have an exact date as of yet.
Bagel Point’s forthcoming location will be right next door to a former Pick-A-Bagel, which closed down in 2022. (There are currently Pick-A-Bagel locations at 1101 Lexington Avenue and 1475 Second Avenue.)
While Bagel Point’s reviews are pretty mixed – a Yelp score of 3.5 and a Google score of 4.1 – perhaps it will fill the void.
Bagel Point is a family-owned eatery that dates back to 1977 and prides itself on making its own hand-rolled, kettle-boiled bagels in-house. In addition to bagels, Bagel Point offers omelettes, paninis, fresh organic juices, smoothies, acai bowls, pastries and cakes. They also have a large coffee and tea menu that features Counter Culture coffee, flavored espresso drinks and matcha.
Customer favorites include rainbow and everything bagels, pastrami lox and the “Greenpoint special,” which has cream cheese, lox, capers, tomatoes and red onion.
Bagel Point also offers fun, seasonal items like the red, white and blue bagel they created for the Fourth of July. They’re currently offerinf a pink and white swirled bagel to celebrate the buzzy new Barbie movie.
