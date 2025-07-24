Business Openings: Thom Browne, Zing! Fit, Artara Coffee, Bel Ami Cafe

Make sure to sign up for our free email newsletter for more UES openings.
Thom Browne has just opened two Upper East Side stores, WWD reports. The clothing and accessories retailer has opened one store at 19 East 72nd Street (between Fifth and Madison avenues) which “features the full expression of the brand’s men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and accessories,” the outlet writes. Another new location, at 898 Madison Avenue (between 72nd and 73rd streets), “is the company’s first accessories-only store, a 900-square-foot space dedicated exclusively to leather goods, footwear, eyewear and fragrances.” Thom Browne’s flagship store is located at 100 Hudson Street in Tribeca.
Zing! Fit opened in June at 1732 First Avenue (at East 90th Street). The kids’ fitness space, which we first wrote about here, offers classes, events and birthday parties, all focused on movement, mindfulness and play. Their programs are also being offered through schools and camps, according to the business’ website.
Signage is up for Artara Coffee at 214 East 82nd Street between Second and Third avenues (h/t @uesthings). The below-ground level space was previously home to Lenox Hill Physical & Massage Therapy. A private Instagram account for @artaracoffee reads “A modern taste with timeless roots” and lists espresso, matcha, smoothies and desserts as future menu items. There’s also text written in Khmer, the official language of Cambodia.
Bel Ami Cafe has just opened a new location at 960 Lexington Avenue (between 70th and 71st streets). Bel Ami’s other location, which opened in 2022, is just a few blocks south at 866 Lexington Ave. The French cafe and bakery closed its original spot at 30 East 68th Street last year.
ICYMI: The Cookie Odyssey just opened at 1414 Second Avenue (between 73rd and 74th streets). The viral shop’s flavors include their popular Banana Cyclops, chocolate chip, pecan pie, ginger chocolate and triple chocolate chunk.
