Conmigo Preparing to Open Second Upper East Side Location

More tacos and queso fundido are on their way to the Upper East Side as Conmigo prepares to open its second location in the neighborhood.
The Mexican restaurant known for its bottomless brunch specials and lengthy tequila list will soon expand to take over the space at 1410 Madison Avenue between 97th and 98th streets, previously occupied by Tre Otto. (The original Conmigo is at 1685 First Ave between 87th and 88th streets.)
Advertisement
An employee tells East Side Feed they’re in the “final stages” of getting the new location ready and expect to soft-open no later than next weekend.
The kitchen at the new spot will be larger, we were told, so once they get past their soft opening they plan on expanding the menu and doing some new happy hour specials.
READ MORE: Iconic Parisian Patisserie Opens on UES
Patrons can expect freshly made chips and guac ($15) with mango, habanero, pineapple and chorizo add-ins ($1-2). Conmigo’s nine taco options ($5 a piece) include carnitas, a beer-battered fish taco and an ‘impossible’ taco made with soy protein and vegan cheddar.
Burritos for $15, enchiladas for $23 and three different fajita options priced between $22 and $28 are other Mexican classics you can expect to find at both Conmigo locations.
Bottomless brunch on Saturdays and Sundays is offered at $39 and comes with one entrée and “free flowing brunch cocktails,” per their menu. Pair French toast, chilaquiles or Mexican tacos with mimosas, bellinis, rositas or Bloody Mary’s, amongst other choices.
READ MORE: Goodsugar Opens on Third Avenue
Conmigo also makes margaritas alongside a signature cocktail list with beer, wine and its own dedicated tequila list. Don Julio 1942 anyone?
The Madison Avenue location’s hours haven’t been announced yet, but if they’re the same as the First Ave restaurant, it will be open daily from noon-midnight. More info at conmigonyc.com or @conmigonyc on Instagram.