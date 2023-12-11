Italian Sandwich Shop La Panineria Leases UES Storefront

Another player is joining the growing number of sandwich shops on the Upper East Side. La Panineria has leased a retail space at 322 East 81st Street between First and Second avenues – sandwiched between upscale resale shop Designer Revival and florist Art in Flowers (h/t @TradedNY).
An employee told East Side Feed that they hope to open around February, and that it will replace their location in Brooklyn (one of their two current shops).
La Panineria is owned by Mario Pesce and has operated from its location on East 8th Street, just north of Washington Square Park, since 2014. At the opening of that location, Grubstreet reported that Pesce is a Naples native who dreamed of opening a panineria (which means “sandwich shop” in Italian) like his father had back at home. The business is a family affair, with Pesce’s partner, uncle and brother all filling roles at the restaurant.
The food business is certainly in the family’s blood. Pesce’s great uncle, Domenico Magliulo, owns Buon’Italia, the Italian importer in Chelsea Market; and Magliulo’s brother, the late Tony May, ran multiple restaurants, including the lauded San Domenico.
The menu features fresh cut Italian meats and cheeses (which are also available by the pound) on house-made baguettes and ciabatta. Guests can customize sandwiches with a variety of ingredients, choose a pre-made combo from the regular menu, or sample one of their featured sandwiches of the month. Per their Instagram account, the December specialty is the Fresh Truffle Sandwich with creamy mozzarella and arugula. The menu also offers salads, pasta dishes, soups and a variety of Italian pastries like bombolone, canoli and tiramisu.
La Panineria will join other sandwich newcomers in the neighborhood La Sandwicherie and Regina’s Grocery.