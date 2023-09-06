Three New Restaurants and a Comedy Club

Community Board 8 held its Street Life Committee meeting on Tuesday evening. Restaurant owners and their reps attended via Zoom in order to further their liquor license applications, and we learned about several new spots on the horizon.
As we first reported in March, the former Dangerfield’s (1118 First Ave. between 61st and 62nd streets) is being taken over by a new comedy club whose owner expects it to open next year (if not before the end of this year). While the name of the new club is not completely clear, it’s owned by an entity called Poochy Credit LLC, which is owned by Mark Yosef – who appears to be a comedian and lawyer. The club will service appetizers and drinks and in addition to its standard evening shows, will host open mics for aspiring comics.
A Thai restaurant called Tha Phraya is planning to open at 1553 Second Avenue between 80th and 81st streets. The last occupant was a kosher Asian restaurant called Cho-Zen, which opened about a year ago and closed recently (though we’re not sure exactly when). A representative for Tha Phraya says they’ll be renovating the space.
A new Irish bar will be opening at 1744 Second Avenue between 90th and 91st streets, which was formerly home to DTUT. There wasn’t a whole lot of information but a representative said there will be “live and pipe music.”
Crave Fishbar is a popular seafood restaurant with locations on the Upper West Side and in Midtown East, and its owners are planning to open a third location at 1462 Second Avenue between 76th and 77th streets (previously occupied by The Meatball Shop). Crave is a go-to for many for its oysters, its happy hour and its brunch. Popular plates include its Oven Roasted Barramundi and Squid Ink Spaghetti.