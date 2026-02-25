Business Openings: Falconeri, Himalaya Vegan Organic, The Brightwood, Nuara Nail & Spa, Ricee Sushi Express

Make sure to sign up for our free email newsletter for more UES openings.
Falconeri, an Italian cashmere brand, has leased a space at 764 Madison Avenue (between 65th and 66th streets), Commercial Observer reports. The retailer has over 200 locations worldwide, including outposts in Soho, Flatiron and Hudson Yards. Reviews for the NYC stores are surprisingly bad, with two stores having Google scores of 3.1 and one having a 3.8.
Himalaya Vegan Organic had its grand opening on Feb. 14 at 1425 York Avenue (between 75th and 76th streets). This is the Sacramento, CA-based restaurant's second location. "The cuisine here is largely influenced by a Macrobiotic Diet, to reduce animal products, and eat locally grown foods that are in season," the eatery's website states. "The Macrobiotic Diet stems from Zen Buddhism and its origins came from Japan. The diet tries to balance the supposed yin and yang elements of food, a diet based primarily on grains, vegetables, and other plants."
The Brightwood, a “boutique aesthetics & skincare” business at 120 East 65th Street (between Park and Lexington avenues), has announced it will be opening a second location right across the street, at 117 East 65th Street. “Our original space isn’t going anywhere,” Brightwood wrote on Instagram. “This is simply more room to grow, more availability for appointments, and a beautiful elevated experience for you.”
Nuara Nail & Spa has leased a space at 1785 First Avenue (between 92nd and 93rd streets), @TradedNY reports. The space was previously home to L’Etoile Salon. Nuara appears to be a new business, according to recent filing records.
Signage for Ricee Sushi Express is up at 182 East 86th Street (between Third and Lexington avenues), @uesthings posted. According to exterior signage, Ricee will be offering sushi by weight. “We’re building a fast, modern sushi experience,” the eatery’s website reads. “We value quality without compromise—using responsibly sourced ingredients and preparing sushi in real time, right in front of you.”
