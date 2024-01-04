Business Openings: Food, Fitness, Weed and an Auction House

Here are several businesses opening soon on the Upper East Side, along with some which have recently opened their doors.
According to @TradedNY, an auction house has leased a space at 32 East 67th Street, between Park and Madison avenues. Hindman Auctions, headquartered in Chicago, has leased a 2,500-square-foot space within the townhouse. The asking rent was $300,000 per year, though it isn’t clear if that’s how much they’re paying.
@TradedNY also reports that NUNUNU, which offers “Cool Kids Clothes,” has leased a space at 1228 Madison Avenue, a new development condo between 88th and 89th streets. The asking rent for the 2,543 square foot space was $170 per square foot (per year), which means if the landlord got this amount, the children’s clothier is paying $432,310 per year.
Avenue Bakery NYC says it’s opening this month at 1477 Second Avenue at 77th Street, formerly home to Zazzy’s. The “Kosher Certified Bakery & Cafe” has posted some teaser photos on its Instagram page, but that’s about all the info we have at the moment.
Akimori, an upscale kosher omakase restaurant we wrote about last month, is now taking reservations for its newest location at 858 Lexington Avenue (between 64th and 65th streets). The menu features a 10, 15 and 18 course omakase, and there’s a “free bottomless sake” special on Monday evenings.
Core Burn Pilates opened earlier this month at 1023 Lexington Avenue (between 73rd and 74th streets). The fitness studio has another location at 187 East 79th Street (a second floor space at the corner of Third Avenue), though we should mention that online reviews aren’t great. Between Google and Yelp, most of the one- and two-star write-ups are focused on not-very-nice instructors. “Was really excited to take this class but was so disappointed by the instructor and her teaching style,” wrote Taylor Z. on Yelp back in September. “She actually started the class off by telling us to ‘shut up!'” MaKenzie M. wrote her Google review three months ago. “We selected our machines in the middle of the room and she started the class by telling everyone to ‘shut up,'” MaKenzie wrote.
Wonder – a food-concept which offers delivery, take-out and dine-in from multiple restaurants under a single roof – is now open at 120 East 86th Street (between Park and Lexington avenues). The new UES location serves menu items from “15+ iconic restaurants” including Tejas Barbecue, Di Fara Pizza and Limesalt. Wonder’s current Manhattan locations can be found in Chelsea and on the Upper West Side. We first wrote about Wonder in July.
The Herbal Care, the Upper East Side’s first legal weed shop which we wrote about on December 30, had its grand opening on Thursday, January 4 at 1412 Lexington Avenue (between 92nd and 93rd streets). Per a report by New York Business Journal, the new head shop’s offerings include glass bongs running for as much as $20,000. “We’re not just a dispensary; we’re an art gallery,” owner Markel Bababekov told the outlet. Here’s a video The Herbal Care shared of its grand opening ceremony.