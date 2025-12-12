Business Openings: Jacob Cohen, The Pottery Studio, Spiga, Malta Coffee, Susan Alexandra, Eataly Caffè

Make sure to sign up for our free email newsletter for more UES openings.
Jacob Cohën has leased a space at 792 Madison Avenue (at East 67th Street), according to Commercial Observer. This will be the first U.S. location for the Italian retailer, which offers product lines for men, women and children with a focus on denim.
The Pottery Studio is opening at 1429 First Avenue at the corner of 74th Street. The business offers both monthly memberships and individual classes, and there’s currently a waitlist for the forthcoming location (we’ve asked the owner, Marshall Blair, for a target opening date). The Pottery Studio has six locations in California, one in Chicago, two in Brooklyn, and an additional Manhattan outpost at 150 West 22nd Street in Chelsea.
AdvertisementSpiga Ristorante & Cocktail Bar has opened at 808 Lexington Avenue at East 62nd Street. Spiga has another location on the Upper West Side at 57 West 84th Street; this outpost has a Google score of 4.6 out of 5 stars, with patrons praising its tiramisu, bolognese, cannelloni and more. Il Gradino was the last restaurant to occupy the space at 808 Lexington Ave. Here’s an early review and some photos by @explore_ues.
Malta Coffee, which opened its first location at 1045 Lexington Avenue (between 74th and 75th streets) about a year ago, has signage up for a second UES outpost at 250 East 90th Street between Second and Third avenues (h/t @uesthings). “Expertly crafted coffee, premium beans, and delicious bites in a warm, inviting space,” the coffee shop self-describes. We reached out to Malta and we were told they are opening on Saturday (Dec. 13).
Susan Alexandra, a fashion and accessories retailer which offers a variety of items like customizable jewelry, handbags and home goods, has opened a holiday popup at 1088 Madison Avenue (at 82nd Street), which according to the retailer’s website will turn into a permanent location in February. The popup will be running through Dec. 23.
ICYMI: Eataly Caffè opened its third location at 1122 Lexington Avenue (at the corner of East 78th Street) on Wednesday, Dec. 10. “The 3,900-square-foot space is open daily, with 43 seats available for dine-in guests,” reads a press release. “Serving a diversity of options from freshly brewed, 100% arabica espresso drinks to Roman-style pizza alla pala, gelato, pastries, and more, Eataly Caffè is designed for a quick breakfast, leisurely aperitivo, and everything in between.”
