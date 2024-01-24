East Side Tidbits: Weed Stores Raided, Sweet Treats Stolen

A collection of unrelated Upper East Side stories.
Julie Menin participated in a raid after getting “numerous complaints from parents about illegal smoke shops that are selling adulterated products marketed to young kids containing harmful chemicals,” the Council Member shared on Instagram. We’ve reached out for more details.
The scaffolding outside of Veritable (1201 Second Avenue near 63rd Street) has finally come down after five years, the restaurant announced Wednesday on Instagram, adding, “Come enjoy our new look and all our new offerings.”
The CVS at 1294 Lexington Avenue (at 87th Street) has been robbed of sweets twice in the last few days, Patch reports. On Wednesday, a man with a box cutter stole a Rice Krispy Treat, and on Sunday, a man with a knife stole a Godiva chocolate and a Hallmark bag. While police have not officially confirmed it was the same man involved in both robberies, the descriptions both mention a man of about 30.
As part of her “New York Live” series, NBC New York’s Lauren Scala visited Isle of Us this week. Since opening in November 2022, the healthy cafe and market at 1481 Third Avenue (corner of 84th Street) has gotten no shortage of press.
The Upper East Side home of late oil heiress Anne Bass has dropped in price by $10 million, the NY Post reports. The sixteen room apartment at 960 Fifth Avenue (77th Street) was first listed last May for $70 million. The full-floor apartment comes with eight bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, five wood-burning fireplaces and a monthly maintenance bill of $32,444.
The Upper East Side’s 19th Precinct recently shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) about its “new E-Commerce Exchange Zone,” which it describes as “a safe place to make an exchange” for people buying or selling items online. These designated spaces were launched throughout the city in November and offer 24-hour video surveillance.
