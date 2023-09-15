Four New Upper East Side Businesses

Three open, one coming soon.
Rocket Club Math has opened at 1334 Third Avenue between 76th and 77th streets. The math tutoring center offers customized lessons in a futuristic looking setting. Classes are 2 hours and take place once a week. This is Rocket Club Math’s second location, and per the company’s website, they’ve gotten endorsements from some pretty heavy-hitting business moguls (Kevin O’Leary, Steve Wozniak, Barbara Corcoran and Marc Randolph, the co-founder of Netflix).
Active Studios NYC has opened at 1521 York Avenue between 80th and 81st streets. The self-described ‘Activity Center’ offers fitness classes for kids and adults. These include a variety of martial arts, yoga, pilates, ballet, dance and self-defense.
Advertisement
Water & Wheat recently opened at 1379 Third Avenue between 78th and 79th streets. The owners of the Italian-American restaurant say their name was inspired “by the simple, yet magical combination of mixing just water and flour. These two ingredients are the foundation of our project.” Here’s a link to the menu.
Upper East Side Thrift Shop has announced it will be opening a second location at 1720 Second Avenue, between 89th and 90th streets. The store opened its first shop at 1670 First Avenue (between 87th and 88th streets) in May. Here’s the article we wrote about the business then.