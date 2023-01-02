PingPod Plans Second UES Location

Last summer, PingPod – an automated table tennis facility – opened a space at 515 East 86th Street, between York and East End avenues.
Now, the growing company is planning its second UES outpost at 1470 Lexington Avenue at East 95th Street.
PingPod locations are open 24/7 and are monitored by security cameras (there are no employees onsite).
Players can reserve tables online through an app which also opens the door and can be used to buy drinks, send reminders to your playing partners, and access videos of your game.
At the East 86th Street location, prices appear to range from $12.50 to $15 for 30 minute sessions. There are also 1 and 1.5 hour sessions, and PingPod currently offers three monthly membership levels (for those who plan to play a lot and at different locations).
The 86th Street location also features WiFi, a sound system (iPhone required), drinks and snacks, paddles and balls, and video replays.
In addition to having tables you can reserve, PingPod offers coaching and classes, kids’ birthday parties, and competitions for members.
PingPod began its operations in 2020 with its first location on the Lower East Side. Since then, the company has expanded its NYC presence to Astoria, West 37th Street and Williamsburg – with locations “coming soon” on the Upper West Side and in Downtown Brooklyn. They’ve also got locations in Philadelphia and New Jersey, with more expected in Boston and Miami.
The startup raised $10 million in venture capital in 2021 and plans to bring its autonomous table tennis experience to a national audience.