Powerball Player Buys Million-Dollar Ticket from Upper East Side Store

Lady Luck has once again smiled on the Upper East Side.
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at East Side Grocery, located at 1422 Second Avenue between East 74th and 75th streets. The winning ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn on Monday, September 29—missing only the red Powerball number to hit the jackpot. The second-place prize for this feat is a cool $1 million.
AdvertisementLottery officials have not identified the winner, who now has one year from the date of the drawing to come forward and claim the prize. This story was first reported by Shore News Network.
This latest win adds to a growing streak of Powerball luck on the UES. Just a few months ago, a $50,000 third-place ticket was sold at Nucare Pharmacy & Surgical at 1789 First Avenue. That ticket matched four white balls plus the red Powerball for the July 16 drawing—an outcome with odds of roughly 1 in 913,129.
And in March 2024, another Upper East Side player scored a $1 million second-place win after buying a ticket from People’s Place Gourmet Deli at 1391 Second Avenue.
So if you picked up a ticket at East Side Grocery for the September 29 draw, it might be worth checking your numbers. You could be walking around with a life-changing piece of paper in your wallet.
