UES Facebook Group Erupts Over Post About Flying Private to Kids’ Soccer Games

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A new thread in the “Moms of the Upper East Side” Facebook group has become the neighborhood’s latest online flashpoint — this time over a parent wondering whether it would be inappropriate to fly private to her son’s travel soccer games.
AdvertisementAs reported by Page Six, the post came from an anonymous member asking for advice after her child joined a travel team. “My son is joining a travel soccer team. He has never flown commercial and I haven’t flown commercial in a while,” she wrote, before posing the question that set off the debate: “Would it be wrong of me to fly private while my son flies with the team in coach?”
The parent floated the idea of hiring a former nanny to serve as chaperone, adding, “Am I a bad parent? I want to support him but I want to be comfortable and not travel coach and stay at Holiday Inns.” She suggested that commercial travel might actually be “better” for her son, even if she opted for a private jet.
ALSO READ: Anonymous Author Reveals Secrets of Wildly Rich Upper East Siders
The post quickly prompted a torrent of reactions in the 35,000-member group — everything from disbelief to parody. Some responses were blunt (“You’re the worst”), some playful (“Can you adopt me”), and some leaned into satire (“My son is joining a travel baking team… The rest of the team is riding by boat in steerage”). Others questioned whether the original post was genuine or simply “rage bait.”
The conversation spilled over to TikTok, where creator Bryce Gruber recapped the controversy for her followers.
ALSO READ: UES Business Owner Exposes Wild World of Private Air Travel in New Book
AdvertisementThis isn’t the first time Upper East Side parenting groups have turned into headline material. As Page Six notes, the rival UES Mommas chain has had its own share of drama — including a temporary shutdown that sparked celebration in the Moms of the Upper East Side group — and past flare-ups involving local politics, pandemic guidance, and even the recommendation that kids wear “cashmere socks.”
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!