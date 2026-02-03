Major Change Announced for Planned 200-Bed Shelter on First Avenue

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A significant change has been announced for the shelter site planned at 1114 First Avenue (at the corner of East 61st Street), less than two weeks after the project sparked a petition that gathered thousands of signatures from concerned residents and business owners.
AdvertisementThe facility will now house women instead of men, Council Speaker Julie Menin announced in a press release issued on Monday.
The shelter, to be called the HSNY Women’s Shelter, will be operated by Housing Solutions of New York and is expected to open in March or April. It will be the first dedicated transitional shelter for single adult women in Council District 5.
“From the beginning, my priority has been to ensure our district meets its obligation to address homelessness in a way that genuinely serves those in need,” Menin said in a statement. “Women experiencing housing insecurity face distinct safety and stability challenges, and this site is well-positioned to provide them with secure housing and comprehensive support.”
The shelter will accommodate up to 200 residents at a time, with women generally staying for an average of nine months. An 11 p.m. curfew will be enforced.
Community Board 8 Chair Valerie Mason praised the decision, noting the district is home to another women’s shelter on Park Avenue that “has been a successful part of the neighborhood for many years.”
“Today’s agreement that the shelter will be a women’s shelter with an opening date in March or April is a positive response to our community’s comments and recognition of the importance of the role of community boards even in our advisory capacity,” Mason said. “It also reflects the leadership and advocacy of Speaker Menin and her district office throughout this process.”
AdvertisementThe facility will provide wraparound services to help residents obtain employment and transition to permanent housing. It will operate with 24/7 on-site security and comply with Sexual Assault Reform Act restrictions.
A Community Advisory Board will be established to maintain communication between shelter staff and the surrounding community. Residents interested in serving on the board can contact Menin’s district office.
DHS will present revised plans for the site at a public meeting on February 9.
