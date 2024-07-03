UES Migrant Center to Become Low-Income, Transitional Housing

An Upper East Side building currently housing migrants–where a fatal stabbing took place in May–has changed hands, and will eventually be converted to low-income and transitional housing.
Breaking Ground, a non-profit that provides low-income temporary and permanent housing, has purchased the 435-unit building at 1760 Third Ave (between East 97th St. and East 98th St.) for $172 million.
The deal was financed mostly through a $128M mortgage from the Department of Housing Preservation and Development, in addition to funding from the New York City Acquisition Fund and the New York State Homeless Housing and Assistance Corp, according to a BisNow report.
“Addressing our housing and homelessness crisis in New York City requires bold action,” a Breaking Ground spokesperson told East Side Feed. “We are grateful to work with our partners at New York City and New York State to acquire and convert the underutilized residential building at 1760 Third Ave into 435 supportive and affordable apartments.”
The May stabbing occurred outside the building after 29-year-old Argeyeris Martinez, a building resident, reportedly broke the window of a car belonging to another resident, 30-year-old Oscar Gonzalez. Gonzalez then stabbed Martinez and was ultimately arrested and charged with murder and aggravated criminal possession of a weapon.
Breaking Ground’s deal to purchase the building was secured prior to the migrant crisis, though the organization has agreed to continue to house the migrant families through November 2024. The building will eventually provide housing for formerly homeless individuals in 261 units and for low-income households at or below 60% of the Area Median Income in the remaining 174 units. The building was formerly a dorm for Baruch College and Hunter College students, but was converted in 2023 to house 500 migrant families.
Breaking Ground is planning a significant renovation that is unlikely to be completed before mid 2026 or early 2027. Construction will be funded by the New York State Homes and Community Renewal as well as other state sources.