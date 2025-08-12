Business Openings: Artara Coffee, Libbi, Sukoshi, Vuori, Farm Rio

Make sure to sign up for our free email newsletter for more UES openings.
Artara Coffee recently opened its doors at 214 East 82nd Street (between Second and Third avenues). Since opening its doors about a week ago, the new Cambodian coffee spot has earned a lot of traction and positive feedback, with twenty 5-star reviews on Google (their Coconut Matcha Cloud appears to be an early fan favorite). The vibrant below-ground space, formerly home to Lenox Hill Physical & Massage Therapy, exudes tropical vibes with a stone-tiled entrance and a bold red color scheme.
Libbi is having its soft-opening this week at 205 East 81st Street (between Second and Third avenues). The new restaurant comes from the people who own Abaita, a kosher Italian restaurant on East 49th Street, but they’ve revealed pretty limited details about the new spot, which appears to be by design. According to an April 2025 article by Pretty Kosher, Upper East Siders should expect “an elevated Mediterranean restaurant that seats about 50 diners at once.” Chef and owner David Donagrandi told the outlet “We’re embracing all things Mediterranean but not Italian per se.”
Signage is up for Sukoshi at 1542 Third Avenue between 86th and 87th streets (h/t @uesthings). The Korean beauty brand made an announcement on its Instagram page back in June, and here’s a message on the company’s website: “Attention, Upper East Siders! SUKOSHI here, and we have the biggest news ever. Our FIRST ever NYC location—and standalone store—is landing soon! From Asian skincare to makeup and fragrances, we’ve got everything you need for your next beauty haul. Keep an eye out for the Grand Opening Day details!”
A new Vuori location is opening at 1151 Third Avenue at 67th Street, which was previously occupied by Vineyard Vines (h/t @uesthings). Vuori, a popular athleisure brand, opened another UES location at 1153 Madison Avenue back in 2023. We’ve reached out to the company for an estimated opening date.
Farm Rio has opened its third New York City store at 1055 Madison Avenue (between 80th and 81st streets), WWD reports. The Brazilian women’s clothing retailer offers a range of brightly-colored dresses, t-shirts, jackets, swimwear and more. The company was launched in 1997, which is also when its owners say they’ve been “creating enlightened cultural movements since,” because they are “more than just a brand.”
