Business Openings: Assouline, Wally Health, My One and Only

Three new businesses have just opened locations on the Upper East Side.
Assouline, a “luxury publisher” which sells coffee table books, has opened a new store at 696 Madison Avenue (at 62nd Street). East Side Feed received a press release saying the opening took place on Friday, marking the boutique’s fifth location in the city. Nearby outposts can be found at The Plaza at 768 Fifth Avenue, the D & D Building at 222 East 59th Street, and The Mark Hotel at 25 East 77th Street. They’ve also got an outpost in the Meatpacking District, and according to Assouline, Assouline is “The first luxury brand devoted to culture and lifestyle.” Current features in the brand’s “Ultimate Collection” include books about cigars, watches and wine, all going for a very reasonable $1,200. Prices for single books range from $60 to $15,000.
Wally Health, a membership-based dental practice which offers a number of services for a flat rate of $199 per year, recently opened a new location on 61st and Lexington Avenue, we’ve learned from @uesthings. They’ve also got locations at 325 East 79th Street, in Tribeca and in Williamsburg. “For just $199 a year our membership provides unlimited cleanings, diagnostics, check-ups, and whitening,” according to the company’s website, which also emphasizes that “no insurance [is] needed.”
My One and Only, the self-serve dog wash we first wrote about earlier this month, opened its doors at 313 East 95th Street (between First and Second avenues) on June 17, the business announced in an Instagram post. “You don’t have to bring anything,” the business stated in a separate post. “No towel, No shampoo, No dryer.” The cost is $30 for 30 minutes.
