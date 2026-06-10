Business Openings: Jo Malone, Thom Sweeney, The Gyro Project

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Jo Malone has signed a lease for the ground-floor retail space at 200 East 75th Street (corner of Third Avenue), Commercial Observer reports. Founded in London in 1994 and now owned by The Estée Lauder Companies, Jo Malone is known for its colognes, scented candles, and bath and body products, along with its signature approach of layering and combining different fragrances — among them perennial favorites like Lime Basil & Mandarin and English Pear & Freesia. An opening date has not been announced.
AdvertisementThom Sweeney opened its Upper East Side flagship today at 761 Madison Avenue (between 65th and 66th streets), WWD reports. The London-based tailoring house, founded in 2007 by Luke Sweeney and Thom Whiddett, is taking over the former Armani space — a two-floor, 4,100-square-foot store that ranks as the brand’s largest location outside its London flagship and, it says, the only British tailor on Madison Avenue. The ground floor holds the ready-to-wear collection alongside Sol’s Lounge, a clubroom and bar named for the late hotelier Sol Kerzner, while the lower level is devoted to tailoring and private consultations. Thom Sweeney offers bespoke, made-to-measure and ready-to-wear, including a seven-piece bespoke collection exclusive to the New York store, and counts Glen Powell, Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael Fassbender among its clients. The new store replaces the brand’s longtime SoHo home and joins its other U.S. outposts in Los Angeles and Miami.
The Gyro Project will be opening at 1260 Lexington Avenue (at East 85th Street) on Wednesday, June 17, according to a press release, which states that they’ll be offering $5 gyros to the first 100 customers. “The Upper East Side location will also introduce The Gyro Project’s highly anticipated rotisserie chicken to New York City for the first time.” For photos and more details, check out our article from last month.
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