Business Openings: Page Sargisson, Bobafish, Todd Snyder, NYU Langone Health, Perk Coffee

New and coming soon: jewelry, menswear, boba + fried fish, on-demand health services and coffee.
Signage is up for Page Sargisson at 1250 Madison Avenue, between 89th and 90th streets. The jewelry company is based in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn and can be found in stores in a handful of U.S. states and in Japan. Products include rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets made with emeralds, sapphires and diamonds. Sustainability seems to be a priority for the business; according to its website, they “use recycled metals for all of our castings, and take care to reduce our carbon footprint and keep our practices sustainable.” Prices on the website range from $80 (for a ‘Sterling Silver Wave Stacking Ring’) to $11,000 (for an ’18K Diamond Cocktail Ring with Full Cut Diamonds’).
Bobafish recently opened at 1744 First Avenue (between 90th and 91st streets). As we mentioned in a previous ‘openings’ roundup, the new eatery serves boba tea and fried fish (per its signage) and replaces Noodle Fun. Early Google reviews are positive, though there are only three of them. “Best seafood deal on the [Upper East Side]!” wrote one customer, while the other two praised Boba Fish’s chicken teriyaki rice bowl, shrimp basket with fries and mango lemonade with boba.
Todd Snyder is ‘coming soon’ at 1165 Madison Avenue (at 86th Street), according to signage. The menswear retailer offers everything from swimwear to sport coats, and while we haven’t browsed the entire catalog, some prices include $128 t-shirts, $98 baseball caps and $268 sandals. Other NYC locations can be found in Tribeca, Rockefeller Center, Williamsburg and NoMad.
NYU Langone Health is opening a ‘Care on Demand’ center on the southeast corner of 83rd and Third Avenue. We reached out to their press department, which did not have details they could share at this time.
Lastly, Perk Coffee announced its reopening at 1867 Second Avenue (at 96th Street). We were told they reopened about two weeks ago but are still waiting for their signs to be installed.
