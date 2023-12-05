Four New Businesses Open on the UES; A Fifth is Coming Soon

New Upper East Side businesses include a swim school, an assisted stretching facility, an omakase restaurant, and a popup clothing store.
Goldfish Swim School recently opened its doors at 1534 Second Avenue at East 80th Street. The space features a “75-foot pool kept at 90 degrees, a 92 degree pool deck, and a viewing area for parents. The space also has private changing rooms, a hair dryer station, cubbies for belongings, and a fish tank!” according to a press release. The space was previously occupied by Lester’s, the clothing store which closed its doors in late 2022 after thirty years. Another space at the same site which was also occupied is expected to house a Chick-Fil-A.
Stretch Recovery Lounge is now open at 326 East 65th Street. A grand opening took place on December 2, per a press release put out by the business. This is Stretch Recovery Lounge’s first location in New York City and sixth overall, with the other five spread throughout New Jersey. “…our new recovery haven boasts all the equipment and space needed to help our clients on their flexibility journey,” reads the recent release. This adds to the map of assisted stretching facilities on the Upper East Side, with Stretch*d at 1357 Third Avenue, StretchLab at 1660 First Avenue, and Lymbr at 1475 Third Avenue.
Goal Omakase Sushi has soft-opened at 349 East 82nd Street, between First and Second avenues (h/t @UESthings).
Le Lion, a clothing brand, has opened a popup store at 1270 Madison Avenue at 91st Street (h/t @UESthings); it will be open through March. The store offers “Customizable, Italian-made knitwear and accessories adorned with fine thread, sequin and sparkle in variations that are personal to you.” Le Lion is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Natural Leaves and More has leased a space at 1156 Second Avenue at 61st Street (h/t @tradedNY). We weren’t able to find any info on the business, but according to real estate publication TradedNY, they’ve leased the 1,400 square foot space for a bit less than $14,500 per month. It appears this space has been empty since 2018, with the last tenant being a showroom for Toto bathrooms.
90-degree pool, flexibility journeys, omakase eats, customizable Italian knitwear and natural leaves…life on the UES is such a struggle!