Gristedes is Closing Third Avenue Store

The Gristedes at 1450 Third Avenue at East 82nd Street will be closing this month.
This was first announced by @uesthings on Instagram, and Patch confirmed a June 30 closing date. An employee also told the outlet that the building had been sold, though records and plans are currently unavailable.
Gristedes is owned by John Catsimatidis, a billionaire businessman and radio talk show host.
In April, the 74-year-old supermarket tycoon put up a $10,000 reward for information about an armed robbery at his Gristedes location on 89th and Lexington Avenue, when two armed robbers stole a total of $3,300 after allegedly tying up a manager and cashier and pointing guns to their heads.
Earlier this year, Catsimatidis – who most recently made headlines for offering to buy CNN – also hired retired cops to work as security guards at his stores. “These people come in with the idea of stealing as much as they can to go and sell it to other people. There’s a whole network,” he said in a February interview with Fox and Friends First.
It’s unclear if the Third Avenue location’s forthcoming closure has anything to do with theft.
This Gristedes location first opened around 2015, according to New York Business Journal, replacing a Food Emporium. According to reviews, it will not be missed.