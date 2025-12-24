New Cannabis Dispensary Opening on Upper East Side This Month

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A new legal cannabis dispensary is set to open on the Upper East Side before the end of the year.
Carnegie Hill Cannabis Co will officially open its doors on December 29, with a ribbon cutting and grand opening planned for later that morning. The shop is located at 1720 Second Avenue (between 89th and 90th streets), marking a new addition to the neighborhood’s growing number of state-licensed cannabis retailers.
AdvertisementThe dispensary is co-owned by Alex Chan, a New York City native, and Wei Hu, who also co-owns Lenox Hill Cannabis Co, which opened at 334 East 73rd Street in 2024. Carnegie Hill Cannabis Co. is described as its sister location.
“I love cannabis and I love the Upper East Side,” said Hu. “Almost two years ago, we opened our first shop here in this community, and the outpouring of thanks and support has been incredible. It’s such an honor to have this opportunity to open a second store, to meet the needs of the Upper East Side’s cannabis aficionados. I can’t wait for everyone to check this store out and get that same great service they are accustomed to in a new, northern location.”
According to a press release, the new dispensary will carry a range of cannabis products available in the New York market, including flower, edibles, vape pens and cartridges, hash, hash oils, and other specialty items. All products sold at the store are grown and manufactured in New York State, in accordance with state regulations.
Staff at the dispensary will be available to assist both experienced cannabis users and those who are new to cannabis, the owners said.
The grand opening is scheduled for December 29, with doors opening at 10 a.m. following the ribbon-cutting event.
