Second Legal Cannabis Shop Opens on Upper East Side

The Upper East Side welcomed Lenox Hill Cannabis Co. on January 8, catering to the growing demand for legal cannabis products in the area.
Located at 334 East 73rd Street between First and Second avenues, the space was previously home to Cigar Inn for over twenty years. Lenox Hill Cannabis is the second legal cannabis shop to open in the neighborhood, following The Herbal Care‘s arrival on January 4.
Lenox Hill Cannabis Co. hopes to become a destination for those seeking diverse, high-quality cannabis products. The store’s modern design creates an inviting atmosphere for customers, with knowledgeable “budtenders” available to assist seasoned cannabis users or newcomers. Customers can expect a wide range of options, including flower, prerolls, edibles, concentrates, and vapes.
The team at Lenox Hill Cannabis Co. has been busy sharing news of their launch on Instagram, spotlighting their vendors such as Platinum Reserve, Eureka Vapor, and women-owned New York brand Jenny’s, whose founder created plant-friendly and sugar-free edibles from the Hudson Valley.
Since 2016, medical cannabis has been legally permitted in New York, with recreational use becoming legal in 2021. As of 2022, the sale of recreational cannabis is authorized statewide exclusively through dispensaries approved by New York State. As the cannabis industry grows, New Yorkers are searching for reputable sources and products.
The state’s legal cannabis market has faced challenges, including bureaucratic issues and lawsuits that created significant hurdles for legal cannabis shops to open. In December 2023, a New York judge approved legal settlements to end lawsuits that had halted the state’s legal cannabis licensing program. The decision is suspected of paving the way for more than 400 potential retailers to proceed with pending applications to open recreational marijuana dispensaries. Governor Kathy Hochul expressed that the resolution will open new stores and enable consumers to legally purchase tested cannabis products from local entrepreneurs and small businesses.
Lenox Hill Cannabis Co. is open Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. for those 21 and over.
