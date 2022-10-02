Zara closes 59th street store

Many of our neighbors are saddened at the closing of the Zara at 750 Lexington Avenue at 59th Street (h/t @moms_of_the_ues). The block has recently suffered from many other closings — including The Container Store, Banana Republic, Gap, Victoria’s Secret, Express, Aldo Shoes, Steve Madden, Nine West, and H & M.
Shoppers are now describing the area as a “ghost town” and “wasteland” with “one empty storefront after another” and “nowhere to shop other than Bloomingdale’s,” whose selections are also reported to be shrinking.
Google has not yet been updated with information about the location closing. There is only a sign in the window stating that it has closed. Customers are advised to visit the next closest location at 666 Fifth Avenue (between 52nd and 53rd streets) and to shop online at zara.com. Returns and exchanges can be made at any Zara store in the United States.
The reason for the closing is unclear, though conjectures include the recession and high rent prices. A press representative from Zara did not immediately respond to our inquiry about why this location closed.
Consumers have described this Zara location as its “most convenient,” but overall reviews have been mixed. Positive reviews have mentioned good prices, a convenient location and friendly staff. Some negative reviews, however, mention a rude manager, poor customer service, staff being unknowledgeable about return policies, disorganized inventory, long lines and few open registers, and an unhygienic environment.
Many Upper East Siders are frustrated with the state of retail in the neighborhood, lamenting that “the city is falling apart” and “the current administration is doing nothing to fix this.” They hope that more businesses will open (or re-open) and that “the neighborhood will be revitalized.”