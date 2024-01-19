Business Openings: Indoor ‘Barn Hunting,’ Italian Food, Pilates and Hair

Two new businesses have opened, one has expanded, and one is coming soon.
Sniff ‘n’ Seek – “New York’s First Indoor Barn Hunt Facility for Dog Training, Bonding and Playful Joy” – has opened at 307 East 92nd Street, between First and Second avenues. The second floor space is filled with bales of hay which dogs sniff to find hidden objects. The business appears to double as a dog-friendly co-working space with ten desks and a variety of big and small dog beds. Online reviews are positive so far.
Chef Julian Medina just opened Soledad, his new Mexican restaurant at 1825 Second Avenue (between 94th and 95th streets). We’ve also just learned that he has an Italian spot in the works. While he hasn’t given us any details yet, Amarena will be serving Italian food at 151 East 82nd Street, between Lexington and Third avenues. According to the forthcoming eatery’s Instagram account, Amarena will be a partnership between Medina and Louis Skybar, the pair behind Toloache (which is located at 166 East 82nd Street, on the same block).
Vaura Pilates recently opened at 1011 Third Avenue on the corner of East 60th Street. They are advertising an ‘intro offer’ of 5 classes for $99, though it isn’t clear how long that offer will be on the table. “Designed to keep you engaged from start to finish,” reads a workout description on their website. “With a stimulating warm-up, comprehensive body conditioning, and a thrilling HIIT segment, every class is a dynamic and invigorating experience. In just 50 minutes, you’ll work all major muscle groups, leaving no room for compromise in your fitness journey!” For more info, follow @vaurapilates_uppereastside.
Thomas Taft Salon has expanded. Located at 1418 Second Avenue between 73rd and 74th streets, the hair salon has been in business for ten years and just recently doubled its footprint by leasing the space next door at 1416 Second Avenue, which was previously occupied by Cozy’s Cuts. On January 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thomas Taft Salon will host a celebration with “complimentary services, dueling dj’s, attendee only promotions and other surprises.” Learn more about that here.
