Business Openings: Maison Brew, Goddard School, Dernier Cri, The Vitamin Shoppe, Farmers Cafe & Market

The Goddard School, an early childhood center serving children from six weeks to five years old, is expected to open in March at 307 East 63rd Street (between First and Second avenues). “This more than 15,000-square-foot early childhood education center will be home to 13 clean, bright, and spacious classrooms; secure entryways; and two well-equipped multipurpose rooms, all purpose-built from the ground up to ensure an optimal learning environment for young children,” reads a press release. “Additionally, the school will be equipped with hospital-grade sanitization equipment and unparalleled health and safety procedures.” As we mentioned in our previous post about Goddard’s expansion, the school has a nearby location at 1725 York Avenue, though it is under different ownership.
AdvertisementDernier Cri, an art gallery, has opened at 247 East 60th Street (between Second and Third avenues). “Michael McGraw is a familiar presence as his venerable agency helps shape the narrative around major interiors studios, architecture firms, collectible design galleries, and covetable brands,” Galerie Magazine writes. NIGHT SHIFT, the gallery’s inaugural exhibit, is on display through March 5.
The Vitamin Shoppe soft-opened back in November, but the new location at 157 East 86th Street recently announced its grand opening. According to a press person, this means “all features [are] now available”–including “Shoppe Advisor, The Vitamin Shoppe’s AI-powered, interactive discovery tool designed to enhance in-store education, engagement, and personalization.” The new “Innovation Store” is also expected to host a number of fitness- and nutrition-themed events.
Farmers Cafe & Market recently opened at 300 East 86th Street at the corner of Second Avenue (the alternate address is 1656 Second Avenue). The 24-hour deli offers sandwiches, coffees, chips and other snacks, some household items like paper towels, beverages, acai bowls, pastries and more. Here are some early reviews on Google (all positive), along with some thoughts from Nextdoor users (some of whom have labeled it an overpriced bodega). They have another location on 51st and Eleventh Avenue.
Maison Brew opened earlier this month at 310 East 93rd Street (between First and Second avenues). Early reviews are positive, with a score of 5 out of 5 stars based on 23 reviews. People seem to be feeling the vibes, beverage list and pastry selection.
