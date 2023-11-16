‘Grand Reopening of Dangerfield’s Comedy Club’ Set for New Year’s

Dangerfield’s Comedy Club is finally getting a new life, starting this New Year’s Eve with a grand opening bash.
Dangerfield’s, located at 1118 First Ave, between 61st and 62nd streets, originally opened in 1969 and operated continuously for over 50 years before closing in 2020 due to Covid restrictions. The original club was founded by comedian Rodney Dangerfield and his partner Anthony Bevaqua, and over the years featured famous comedians including George Carlin, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Roseanne Barr, and many more. Dangerfield also used the space to showcase new talent in a series of HBO specials.
The new club will still be a comedy venue according to new owner, comedian and lawyer Mark Yosef, but a new name has not yet been revealed. A spokesperson for Yosef told Patch that they “will focus on featuring a modern, inclusive comedy scene, showcasing up-and-comers as well as established veterans.” At a September Community 8 board meeting, Yosef revealed that the club will be able to seat up to 200 guests and will be open until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, offering hors d’oeuvres and cocktails in addition to live comedy.
A previous attempt to reopen the club by a different owner failed earlier this year. But Yosef has plans to open with a celebration this New Year’s Eve. An Eventbrite listing posted for the event says “The oldest Comedy Club in the world is re-opening at the same legendary location, with a completely renovated and modern yet vintage look,” and lists tickets starting from $71.59. The invite says the event will include “a 2 hour open bar, and stand up comedy as well as a champagne toast to ring in the new year,” and that “Hors Deuvres(sic) will be served on the house!”