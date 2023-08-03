fbpx
New Smoke Shop Opening Next to Starbucks on 66th and Third Ave

August 3, 2023 Odds and Ends No Comments

intensity 1126 Third Avenue

Signage for what appears to be a new smoke shop called Intensity is up at 1126 Third Avenue, between 65th and 66th streets – right between Starbucks and an Intimissimi that opened earlier this year.

intensity smoke shop

While there isn’t much information about Intensity – including whether or not it’s obtained a legal license – the company appears to have filed as 1126 Intensity Corp. on July 24.

The space has been vacant for quite some time, with its last tenant being a L’Occitane en Provence.

1126 Third Ave NYC

(Google Maps)

Back in May, Council Member Julie Menin announced a crackdown on illegal smoke shops which led to the closure of a THC bakery and the arrest of its owner.


