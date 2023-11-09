Signage Spotted for Two New Businesses

Signage was spotted this week for two forthcoming businesses on the Upper East Side: Krave Café and Deli at 1399 Second Avenue (corner of 73rd Street) and Pure OBGYN at 1221 Lexington Avenue (between 82nd and 83rd streets).
Krave Café and Deli will occupy the space which used to be home to Little Vincent’s Pizza, a longtime neighborhood staple that closed its doors in 2022. Having been in the neighborhood since 1986, Little Vincent’s maintained a four-star rating and was a favorite among Upper East Siders. Its two Long Island locations are still open in Lake Ronkonkoma and Huntington Village.
The building landlord is the infamous 85-year-old Roberta Koeppel, who’s been described as “one of the worst landlords in the city.” Koeppel has been on Public Advocate Jumaane Williams’ list of worst landlords for multiple years. Her own son, William Koeppel, filed a lawsuit against her last year due to negligence of her properties and aims to get her and his sister, Alexandra, ousted from the family’s real estate portfolio (which includes three additional buildings on the UES: 1594 Third Avenue, 141 East 89th Street and 250 East 73rd Street).
We’ll provide an update once we know more about Krave Café and Deli.
Pure OBGYN describes itself as “the most complete, advanced, and compassionate women’s care in NYC.” The practice currently operates two locations in Manhattan and one in Brooklyn, with services falling under the categories of gynecology, obstetrics, fertility, and cosmetic surgery. The business will occupy what used to be Lyric Hi-Fi, an audiovisual equipment store.
When it comes to 250 East 73rd St, you have it all wrong. I have been living in the building for over 40 years and the landlord and management company have always been top notch.
The building is very well maintained and I have never heard of any landlord/tenant issues.