Upper East Side Powerball Winners Come Forward, Claim $1M Prize

The mystery surrounding last fall’s million-dollar Powerball ticket sold on the Upper East Side has officially been solved.
AdvertisementNew York Lottery officials announced that Manhattan residents Dilson Zamora and Stacey Callan have come forward to claim the $1 million second-place Powerball prize tied to the September 29, 2025 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at East Side Grocery, located at 1422 Second Avenue between East 74th and 75th streets.
The pair matched all five white balls — 01, 03, 27, 60 and 65 — missing only the red Powerball number (16) to secure the jackpot. By matching the first five numbers, Zamora and Callan qualified for the game’s second-tier prize.
According to lottery officials, the two winners opted to split the prize evenly. After required withholdings, each received a one-time lump sum payment of $306,120.
When the winning ticket was first announced last October, lottery officials had not identified the recipient and noted that the ticket holder had up to one year to claim the prize. At the time, it was unclear whether the ticket belonged to one person or multiple players.
The win added to a string of recent Powerball luck on the Upper East Side. Earlier last year, a $50,000 third-place ticket was sold at Nucare Pharmacy & Surgical on First Avenue, while another $1 million second-place ticket was purchased in March 2024 at People’s Place Gourmet Deli on Second Avenue.
State officials say New York’s Powerball game generated more than $327 million in sales during the 2024–2025 fiscal year, with over $1.4 billion in Lottery Aid to Education distributed to school districts across the five boroughs.
For East Side Grocery — and hopeful players in the neighborhood — the latest payout is another reminder that sometimes, lightning really does strike the same block twice.
