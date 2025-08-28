Business Openings: East Pets, Naturopathica, Saperavi, Sukoshi, Figs, Tuckernuck

Make sure to sign up for our free email newsletter for more UES openings.
East Pets recently opened its doors at 1193 First Avenue (between 64th and 65th streets). The new pet store has a 5-star rating on Google from its initial 15 reviews, with pet parents praising its extensive supply of food and treats and decent pricing. Other reviews highlight the helpful owner, a selection of pet apparel, and food for special diets.
Naturopathica has opened within the LIV Method personal training studio on the third floor of 157 East 86th Street (between Third and Lexington avenues). Naturopathica is a holistic skin care and spa brand that’s offering facials, massages and “access to a modern recovery club (cold plunge, infrared sauna, steam, experiential showers)” within the space, a press representative for the company tells us. When asked whether this was a pop-up or permanent, we were told “it’s semi-permanent” and is expected “to run at least through September, with the opportunity to become a permanent fixture depending on the reception.”
Saperavi has opened its doors at 1712 Second Avenue (between 88th and 89th streets). The Georgian restaurant (which we last wrote about here) replaces Soup N Burger, which occupied the space very briefly. With its original location on East 14th Street, and another one opening soon on the Upper West Side, Saperavi’s UES outpost has gotten strong early reviews, with a 4.9 rating on Google and ample praise for its Georgian wines, warm atmosphere and authentic menu.
Sukoshi has issued a press release stating that the “largest Asian beauty store in New York” will be opening its doors in September at 1542 Third Avenue (between 86th and 87th streets). “With New York marking its 15th store, the company is on track to exceed 20 locations by year’s end, fueled by advanced skincare consultations, exclusive product launches, and immersive retail concepts,” the press release states. We last wrote about Sukoshi here.
Figs, which sells scrubs and other healthcare apparel products, is opening soon at 1187 Third Avenue (between 69th and 70th streets), according to its website. “At FIGS, we know that it’s more than a uniform. Your uniform tells the world who you are and what you do. It is a symbol of safety, identity and unity. That’s why every set of FIGS is made with Technical Comfort™: the conviction that design, comfort and function are non-negotiable — on and off shift.”
Tuckernuck has opened at 1121 Madison Avenue at 84th Street. The business, named after an island off the coast of Nantucket, is based out of Washington, D.C. and offers clothing, shoes and accessories for men, women and children. Most of Tuckernuck’s best-sellers appear to be dresses, skirts and women’s tops.
