Upper East Side to Get Third Legal Weed Shop this Month

A third legal cannabis dispensary is opening on the Upper East Side. Bliss and Lex is set for its grand opening on Wednesday, March 20 at 128 East 86th Street (just west of Lexington Avenue).
This newest weed shop will be the first Black woman-owned legal dispensary in Manhattan. Both Queens and Brooklyn have already seen Black women open Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensaries (CAURDs). The first in the city was Good Grades in Jamaica, Queens which opened last April as one of the first six legal dispensaries in the five boroughs. Park Slope, BK got its first Black woman-owned shop with the opening of Matawana on Feb. 28 of this year.
Bliss and Lex is also part of the Housing Works CAURD Community Initiative – which “was created to help keep the New York cannabis market equitable by supporting CAURD licensees in opening their dispensaries.” The initiative has partnered with five CAURD license holders to support them in opening legal dispensaries by the end of April. Bliss and Lex will be the second of these to open its doors.
While the opening of legal dispensaries in the city was slow to start after legalization, the Upper East Side has seen the addition of two already this year, with The Herbal Care (THC) opening at 1412 Lexington Avenue on Jan. 4 and Lenox Hill Cannabis Co. opening at 334 East 74th Street on Jan. 8.
Bliss and Lex announced its grand opening ceremony via Instagram this week; a ribbon cutting will take place at 10:30 a.m. and the store will officially open for business at 4:20 p.m. A representative told East Side Feed that they also expect officials from the Office of Cannabis Management and Cannabis NYC to be on hand to make statements.
“As native New Yorkers, we have a unique understanding of the diverse cannabis community in the city,” said Bliss and Lex co-owner Nicole Lucien. “The diversity of each neighborhood in New York shapes its cannabis culture. We hope to seamlessly blend our cannabis roots into the Lexington Avenue retail district.”
The retail space at 128 East 86th Street was formerly home to a GameStop, which closed in the summer of 2022. Work for Bliss and Lex is still underway and signage is not yet up.
For updates, follow @blissandlex on Instagram.