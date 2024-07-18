Goodwill on 2nd Ave Closing: For Real this Time

The Goodwill at 1704 Second Avenue (between 88th and 89th streets) is “permanently closing” on August 16, according to new signage at the location. Employees confirmed the approaching closure with East Side Feed.
Advertisement
The store originally announced it would be closing in January 2023 when their long-term lease came to an end.
Then, the following month, they reversed course and continued to operate on a month-to-month basis.
Employees tell East Side Feed that the landlord no longer wants to keep them as a tenant.
The store originally opened in 1998, continuously serving the neighborhood for 26 years.
When asked about the closure, two employees said they were “disappointed” and “discouraged.” Those working at the Second Avenue store won’t be offered automatic transfers to other locations; instead, they’ll need to apply for other jobs within the company, which won’t be guaranteed.
Both employees said they would be “fine” and that they feel for the customers, saying they’ve heard many express their dismay over the impending loss. They shared one story about a man in his thirties who came in last week and mentioned that he had been shopping there since he was a teenager. He said he couldn’t imagine not being able to come in.
The sign on the front directs customers to shop and donate at alternate locations, including the new, smaller store at 1496 First Avenue (between 78th and 79th streets) and the store at 1114 First Avenue (at 61st Street). Upper East Siders can also shop and donate at Upper East Side Thrift Shop, which has locations at 1670 First Avenue (at 87th Street) and 1720 Second Avenue, just a block north of the Goodwill. Housing Works also has a location on Second Ave at 90th Street.