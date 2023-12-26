Our Most Read Stories of 2023

Thanks for enjoying East Side Feed this year! Here were our top ten most read stories of 2023.
This Stroller-Wielding Man Has Been Menacing Upper East Siders for Months
Rich People Complain About Bus Stop in Front of Building; Proposal to Move it Gets Furiously Ripped Apart
Alleged Imposter Exposed on TikTok Rumored to be on Upper East Side
Advertisement
Upper East Side Doorman Outlasts Rest of NYC; Now, He’s Ready to Retire
German Shepherds Fatally Attack Toy Poodle at French Children’s Bookstore
World’s Second Richest Woman Sells Upper East Side Townhouse